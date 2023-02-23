CAAMP coming to Deer Valley in July, tickets on sale Friday

CAAMP is going to grace the stage at Deer Valley on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Touted as one of the most popular shows this season at the Snow Park outdoor amphitheater, tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. MT.

Deer Valley is offering three options: general admission premium floor, reserve seating and regular general admission.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will start Deer Valley's concert series Friday, Aug. 11, with special guest SOJA. Those tickets are on sale here.

They are followed by Kenny Loggins on Saturday, Sept. 2. Check for those tickets here.