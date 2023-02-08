© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Kenny Loggins announces Deer Valley show, tickets on sale Friday

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST
Kenny_Loggins-8421-1024x1365.jpg
Leslie Hassler
/
kennyloggins.com

Deer Valley Resort has confirmed another addition to its 2023 concert series. Kenny Loggins will be at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 2.

Tickets go on sale for the Grammy winner's "This Is It" farewell tour Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

Deer Valley is offering three options: general admission premium floor, reserve seating and regular general admission.

To purchase tickets, concertgoers must have an account with AXS Ticketing. Click here to create an account in advance.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will start the season Aug. 11, with special guest SOJA. Those tickets are on sale here.

Tags
Park City EventsDeer Valley Concert Series
Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
See stories by Ashton Edwards
Related Content