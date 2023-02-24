No one buried in Dutch Draw avalanche

The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) said the slide occurred in the Dutch Draw backcountry area and not in resort boundaries.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, the Utah Department of Public Safety, and Park City ski patrol all responded. A helicopter was used to survey the area.

No details were immediately available on the depth and width of the avalanche.

Park City Mountain closed the 9990 Express lift at before 3 p.m. for “snow safety.”

Park City Mountain permanently closed the backcountry gate off the 9990 Express at Canyons Village in 2021, following two avalanche-related deaths in Dutch Draw.