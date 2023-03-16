© 2023 KPCW

Park City Police offering free citizens academy to go behind the badge

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM MDT
PCPD Citizens Police Academy gun range.jpg
Park City Police Department
Students participate in the Park City Police Department's citizens academy.

The Park City Police Department is offering a free citizens academy for those interested in learning various aspects of police work.

Qualified officers and specialists instruct the 11-week course which begins Wednesday, May 3. It meets weekly at 6 p.m. for about three hours with the possibility of one all-day session on a Saturday.

In its 13th year after a two-year hiatus for Covid-19, Park City Senior Police Officer Terry Knechtel said the academy will cover everything from S.W.A.T. to K-9 operations and firearms to crime scene investigations.

FULL INTERVIEW: Officer Terry Knechtel on citizens academy

Some evenings will be classroom instruction only while others will be interactive, putting students in practical police scenarios. Some exercises may be outdoors, possibly in inclement weather. Light physical activity may be required but none of the activities will be strenuous, according to Knechtel.

The course includes an introduction and graduation ceremony, for those who complete all requirements.

Knechtel said the academy will accept 15 to 20 students this session.

Requirements for eligibility:

  • U.S. Citizen
  • 18 years of age or older
  • No prior criminal record (excluding minor traffic violations)
  • Submit to background check
  • Must be willing to sign waiver agreement
  • Must be able to commit to schedule of weekly classes and one Saturday class up to eight hours
  • Cannot miss more than two class sessions

Those interested can get more information and apply here. Or contact Officer Terry Knechtel at (435) 615-5500.

Ashton Edwards
KPCW Director of Digital Media
