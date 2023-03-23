Woodward hosts knuckle huck competition

This weekend in Summit Park, freestyle skiers and snowboarders will flip, spin, butter and possibly invent new tricks at Woodward’s inaugural knuckle huck contest. Registration for the Sunday competition is open to all ages and ability levels.

Any beginner-to-advanced rider who’s approached a ski ramp to fly through the air may have considered a last-minute deviation to the flatter side ramp, known as the “knuckle.” That option leads to the same landing spot as the big-air kickers, only with a more horizontal trajectory when the rider goes airborne.

Competitors say the knuckle huck event brings out innovation and creativity, not to mention jaw-dropping contortionist skills professionals show in all their tricks.

“This inaugural Knuckle Huck competition welcomes the local snowboarding and freeskiing communities to explore their creativity while having fun with some of our sports’ most legendary icons as judges,” Woodward Park City General Manager Gar Trayner said in a press release.

Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard and X Games champion Tom Wallisch will serve as guest judges.

The X Games first held a knuckle huck competition in 2020. Each year since then has brought out new combinations of spins, flips and variations not seen in other events.

Some especially innovative tricks in X Games and other contests over the years included riders dropping to the ground and dragging off the knuckle, using snowboards as ramps, and launching from various points for widely ranging flight trajectories.

The event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodward Park City, which is located at 3863 Kilby Rd.

Spectators can attend for free.