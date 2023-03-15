New Woodward Mountain Park coming to Snowbird this spring

The Woodward Mountain Park will consist of small- to medium-sized terrain park features located off Baldy Express in Mineral Basin. It's set to open April 14.

Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields said the park, designed by Woodward Global Mountain Park teams, Snow Park Technologies and Effective Edge, will offer a new way for guests to enjoy the mountain.

The Little Cottonwood Canyon resort will also host the Woodward Peace Park Championships, an invite-only snowboard event created by X Games Gold Medalist, Dew Tour Champion and Olympian Danny Davis.

From May 2 to May 6, professional snowboarders will compete on the course. Then it will open to the public May 6 during Peace Park for the People when the community is invited to share the course with the pros.

“When Danny Davis created the idea of a Peace Park, he imagined a new type of experience, one that reinvented freestyle terrain with a focus on fun and flow,” said Woodward President Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson. “This collaboration with Snowbird, arguably one of the most incredible mountains in the world, is sure to be one of the best Woodward Peace Parks we’ve seen as top pros gather and ride Snowbird in an entirely new way.”

Snowbird is scheduled to be open for daily skiing and riding through May 14. After that it will be open Fridays to Sundays and holidays through Memorial Day. Snowbird said it will assess operations past Memorial Day based on conditions.

See Snowbird's spring schedule here.