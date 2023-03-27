Get to work! Local teens talk about their jobs

An informal KPCW survey this year showed the vast majority of teens in Park City have jobs. Many who took the survey work in the food industry at places like Prime Steak House and Billy Blancos.

One local teen who works in the food industry is 16-year-old Sari.

She makes take-and-bake pizza at Papa Murphy’s in Kimball Junction and makes $9 an hour and up to $15 with tips. She’s been there two years.

Sari said she loves making money so can buy new shoes and clothing. What she loves, even more, is that she’s made many friends at work and it’s something to do that doesn’t involve her cell phone.

Other respondents work in retail at places like HomeGoods, Park City Gardens, and Cole Sport.

One retail worker is 618-year-old Hannah Davidson. She has been working on Main Street at Meredith Marks since October. Davidson makes $15 an hour.

Meredith Marks is a boutique and jewelry store owned by Meredith Marks, one of the housewives on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Davidson said she likes working at the boutique because it has a nice ambiance.

“I like that it's very independent. We run the store by ourselves. The customers are very friendly. And it's just like a good place to like, relax and do homework.”

The store has three employees, all of whom are students. This means Davidson at times has to pick up extra shifts. She said that that can be a bit taxing, but she doesn’t mind it since she only takes two classes a day at school.

The survey was distributed by email and with a QR code during the Park City High School’s news program. Fifty-three teens responded. Of those, workplaces ranged from Starbucks to a country club to an irrigation company.

Pay varies wildly, from the $4 hourly rate at PC Pho to the more lucrative $40 an hour earned at the irrigation company and also by an 18-year-old handyman. Average hourly pay across all jobs mentioned in the survey was just under $15.