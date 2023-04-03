Homes collapsing due to record snowfall

A garage collapsed at home on Gorgoza Dr, and a chimney on a Norfolk Ave. home fell due to heavy snow. The fire district reported no injuries from both incidents.

“Please be aware of roof avalanches,” PCFD Chief Pete Emery said. “Don't take chances, keep your home and surroundings safe by clearing away the snow and ice accumulation.”

Joe Sharrar and Logan Rodriguez / Park City Fire District / The chimney collapse on Norfolk Ave. Monday.

Utah's snow water equivalent, which is the measure of how much water is in the state's snowpack, is approaching 29 inches. At over 200% of normal, it's the all-time deepest mark since records began in the 1980s.