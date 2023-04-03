© 2023 KPCW

Homes collapsing due to record snowfall

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM MDT
pcfd43232.jpg
Joe Sharrar and Logan Rodriguez / Park City Fire District
/
A garage at a Jeremy Ranch home collapsed early Monday.

The Park City Fire District responded to two structure collapses Monday, one in Jeremy Ranch and the other in Old Town.

A garage collapsed at home on Gorgoza Dr, and a chimney on a Norfolk Ave. home fell due to heavy snow. The fire district reported no injuries from both incidents.

“Please be aware of roof avalanches,” PCFD Chief Pete Emery said. “Don't take chances, keep your home and surroundings safe by clearing away the snow and ice accumulation.”

pcfd43231.jpg
Joe Sharrar and Logan Rodriguez / Park City Fire District
/
The chimney collapse on Norfolk Ave. Monday.

Utah's snow water equivalent, which is the measure of how much water is in the state's snowpack, is approaching 29 inches. At over 200% of normal, it's the all-time deepest mark since records began in the 1980s.

Park City Park City Fire District
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta