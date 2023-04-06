Water main breaks, floods Old Town Cellars with thousand of gallons and mud

A city water main in front of the Main Street wine bar Old Town Cellars ruptured Tuesday night at around 2 a.m.

MacKay said the water meter registered 1200 gallons of water per minute until responders shut the water off. It’s not the first water main break on Main Street.

“This is probably one of the worst ones they've seen because we're in this isolated basement with a 19th century foundation,” MacKay said.

Crews dug up part of Main Street Wednesday evening and Thursday to get at the water pipe that caused the flood.

How much the damage will cost, and when the cellar could reopen, is a complete unknown at this point. There could be a GoFundMe or similar resource set up in the coming days.

This is a developing story.