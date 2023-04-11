© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Park City

Sapporo may delay Olympic bid to 2034 after Tokyo scandal

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT
The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.
Vincent Thian
/
AP
The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Salt Lake City has said it prefers 2034, although it has left open 2030 as a possibility.

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Sapporo may delay its bid for the Winter Olympics, going for 2034 instead of 2030.

Yashuhiro Yamashita indicated on Monday he would hold talks with Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto. Akimoto was re-elected on Sunday, overcoming challenges from two anti-Olympic opponents.

Despite the victory, the opposition was strong — much of it pegged to the ongoing corruption scandal around the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It's hard to go ahead with the original bid plan without gaining people's understanding,” Yamashita was quoted as saying by Japan news agency Kyodo. He said it was “clear that many local residents are concerned and anxious.”

Yamashita took over the Japanese Olympic Committee in 2019 following another scandal involving then-president Tsunekazu Takeda. Takeda also stepped down as an IOC member, the post going to Yamashita.

Yamashita's suggestion again leaves the International Olympic Committee struggling to find a host for the 2030 Winter Games. Vancouver, British Columbia, dropped out earlier when the provincial government said it would not finance the billion-dollar venture.

Salt Lake City is reported to have community support, but has said it prefers 2034, although it has left open 2030 as a possibility.

That would leave the United States holding the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, followed by Salt Lake.

Supporters of both Games have suggested the back-to-back configuration would force the two Games to share billions in advertising revenue and sponsorship.

However, the choice is up to the International Olympic Committee, which seems unlikely to name the venue until next year.

Two other known candidates for 2030 have jumped in recently, undoubtedly with encouragement from the IOC. Stockholm, Sweden, officials have said they would conduct a feasibility study. Swiss bidders have also shown preliminary interest.

Stockholm lost out in a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Tags
Park City Olympics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press