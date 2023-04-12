New Park City trails website is live

parkcitytrails.org is a collaborative effort between Mountain Trails Foundation, the Park City Chamber of Commerce, Basin Recreation, Park City’s trails and open space department, and local land trusts.

Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith said it’s a one-stop shop for all local trail information during winter and summer.

“Rather than a user-generated content, like say Trailforks or Alltrails, this information actually comes from the stakeholders so you know it’s accurate,” Smith said.

She said it provides information people may not find elsewhere.

“For example, there’s going to be some Rocky Mountain Power construction in Park City. And if you were to click on a certain trail — and we knew Rocky Mountain Power was going to be in that area — when you click on that trail or when you’re creating a route, it will warn you this area is under construction, beware.”

Trail conditions are another new feature, which Smith said will be convenient during the upcoming mud season.

“If the trails are muddy, when you create the route, it’ll warn you that ‘hey, this section of Rambler is still muddy,’ you’d want to take it off of your route,” she said.

Other additions include cameras at trailheads in Bonanza Flat , which are often full in the summer.

The online portal was funded in part by the Park City Chamber of Commerce’s sustainable tourism plan. Smith said that’s because the chamber wants to educate the public about trail traffic and conditions, in order to space people out.

She said “dispersing trail use across our very large trail system is just the best way we can strategize, preserving that world class experience.”

As for current trail status, she said Mountain Trails plans to continue grooming the Nordic tracks in Round Valley for likely the next couple weeks, until the snow wears out.

Smith said they plan to groom Bonanza Flat later this month, noting they’ve had trouble with illegal snowmobiles messing up the trails.

Snowmobiles were historically allowed in Bonanza Flat. But the city prohibited them when it purchased the land in 2017.