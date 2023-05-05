O’Shucks restaurant and bar expanding just off Main Street

Sushi and schooners will be available at a new restaurant and bar set to open in early summer just off Main Street.

O’Shucks Restaurant Group, which operates a bar on Main Street, is set to take over the white building at the corner of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue.

Bruce Cornigan is the owner of O’Shucks, which also has locations in Pinebrook and downtown Salt Lake City.

“We’re heavily invested in Main Street having been there for 29 years, and I certainly feel like Main Street is way short on barstools and activity for all the guests that we're bringing now," Cornigan said. "It just seemed like there was a tremendous opportunity to better serve the Park City area and the winter ski crowds.”

The property was originally built in the 1880s and was a boarding house in the city’s mining era, according to the Park City Museum . It was converted into a ski shop in 1964, shortly after the opening of Treasure Mountain ski resort (now Park City Mountain).

In this century, the building has been used during the Sundance Film Festival, and has been home to several restaurants.

Cornigan said he’s excited to reactivate the so-called "White House," which has been dormant in recent years.

“One of the things that attracted us to that space to begin with is the gigantic outdoor space on Heber Avenue," he said. "We have a huge outdoor patio, and we’re going to be looking to recreate the après scene that seems to have gone away here in Park City. We’re also going to be doing live music featuring Cactus Cola on Saturday nights for country music on Main Street.”

The patio area has views of the Town Lift. The bar will be on the first floor, with dining on the second floor. They plan to serve breakfast, sushi and bar food.

Along with adding more options for those in Old Town, Cornigan said affordability is also important.

“Main Street’s pricing model has always kind of baffled me. But, we’ve always priced everything so that the average person can come out and enjoy it. You don’t need your banker when you come to O’Shucks.”

He said the new location will open sometime in June or July.