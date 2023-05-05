Park City Municipal hosting spring open house Tuesday

Park City Municipal is hosting its annual spring projects open house on Tuesday, May 9, at the Park City Library.

Over a dozen departments from city hall, ranging from transportation and housing to recreation and water, will be present and ready to answer questions.

Park City spokesperson Clayton Scrivner said pickleball and tennis players are especially welcome, given all the recent conversations about facilities for those sports.

“The future of recreation in Park City is something that’s on top of mind for a lot of people," Scrivner said. "So the future expansion of facilities is something the recreation team will be there to talk about and to hear from our residents on what they’re interested in seeing in the future.”

Scrivner is part of the community engagement team, which will have more information at the event about how to stay engaged with the city year-round.

People can also learn more about the major infrastructure projects the city is working on, like the renovation of upper Main Street.

City engineer John Robertson said they will have details on the improvements planned for the two bus stops in front of Fresh Market, the busiest in Summit County.

“We’re going to be replacing those bus stop structures and putting in some nice brand new structures that will provide key information for bus routes to give people information about where they are and when buses are showing up," Robertson said. "And improving a lot of the sidewalk and the whole side area for access and American Disabilities Act.”

The open house is 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the patio of the library, weather permitting.