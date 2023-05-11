Inaugural 'Parkchella' comes to Park City

Jessica Lanoue is the advisor for the Park City High School student council. She said the idea for Parkchella came about a few years ago when students were skipping class.

“Seniors were trying to have lots of skip days. And they tried to create this outdoor concert called Parkchella, like Coachella, to be a senior skip day, but the administration at the time said you can't do this, you need to be in class. And if you do it, you'll get in trouble," Lanoue explained. "We wanted to take that idea of having a concert at school and make it available for everybody and something that nobody would get in trouble for. And expand on that a little bit.”

Anyone in the community can submit their car. It cost $5 for students and $25 for others to register.

Senior George Mattinson is going to show off one of his Grandpa's cars. It is a 2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia.

"I've always been a dedicated Ferrari fan in motorsport, and generally, as a car dude, Ferrari is my favorite car manufacturer," said Mattinson. "So I thought, because I know people, my family who own one, I would borrow it (for) Parkchella.”

Along with showing off student and community members' cars, the event will feature two bands, The Cory Mons Band and Elite Panic.

Cory Mon is a Park City local who has toured with artists such as G. Love & Special Sauce and The Avett Brothers. Elite Panic is a student band. In between each group, there will be music from DJ Kevin.

There will be two food trucks; The Border and Soup'r Cheesy. The event will also have face painting, a bounce house, lawn games, and opportunity drawings to win prizes from Deer Valley, Backcountry, and Johnstone Detailing Service.

Lanoue added if there are enough cars registered they will hold a two-step competition. Two-step is when two cars line up next to each other and rev their engines. Whichever car sounds cooler, according to the crowd, will win.

Parkchella takes place Saturday, May 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the PCHS senior lot, which is the parking lot closest to Dozier Field. Parking for the event will be available in the lots near the Eccles Center. The event is $5 for spectators. Children 10 and under can get in free.