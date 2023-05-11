Ticket on sale now for Park City Song Summit 2023

Tickets are now available online and options include the 3-day Summit Pass, individual day passes or a la carte single shows.

The 3-day Summit Pass retails for $875. It includes entrance and premier seating at all of the shows, with the exception of the kickoff event and late-night flex pass. It also includes admission to all of the labs and workshops, access to the Wellness and Summit lounges and free parking in the upper lot.

Single day passes start at $250 for Thursday and Saturday and go up to $280 for Friday. Single day passes provide access to general admission seating as well as a full day of labs and workshops. Premier single day passes are selling for $350 for Thursday and Saturday and $380 for Friday. The premiere tickets provide seating in the front section for one of the three days. All seating is general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Single show tickets are also on sale and range in price depending on the show. For Thursday’s opening night act celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop featuring DMC and Chuck D, tickets start at $65 and up to $175. Prices are even higher for Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers on Friday night.

You can find the complete schedule in the online version of this report at kpcw.org.

