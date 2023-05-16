Park City Mountain summer operations to start June 16

The resort said Tuesday it will begin summer operations at Park City Mountain Village Friday, June 16. The Adventure Park there includes an Alpine slide, mountain coaster, mini-golf, gem panning, and more.

On-mountain, the resort offers scenic lift rides, mountain biking, and hiking. The Crescent Express bike haul is anticipated to open June 30, as trail conditions permit with the snowpack.

Summer activities on the Canyons Village side will start Friday, June 30. Along with hiking and mountain biking access, Canyons has disc golf and scenic rides on the Red Pine Gondola, which will debut new cabins this summer.

Canyons Golf is scheduled to open Friday, June 2.

Operations will be running seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from June 16 through Sept. 4.

From Sept. 7 to Oct. 1, the resort will only be open on the Mountain Village side, shifting to a Thursday to Sunday schedule, with hours shifting to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park City Mountain has partnered with Mountain Trails Foundation for the access and management of summer trails.

Mountain Trails Executive Director Lora Smith said they’re closely monitoring conditions, and trails will be open as soon as they are safely rideable for the season.

More information can be found here.