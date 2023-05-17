Registration now open for Park City Fire District wood chipping program

The wood chipping program allows property owners to gather fallen tree branches and other wood fuel for the fire district to handle.

Fire Marshall Mike Owens said they cleaned up around 1,300 wood piles last year.

“There’s been a pretty big increase,” Owens said. “We were expecting this last year to be a little bit slower just because people weren’t at home quite as much, the COVID restrictions had gone away and people were able to get out and do things, but much to our surprise and delight, we were just as busy… We’ll have a little bit less this season just because we are starting about a month later than we typically start, but we’re still expecting it to be pretty busy.”

Any single-family residence inside of the Park City Fire District’s service area is eligible for the free program. Multi-family and commercial properties do not qualify.

Homeowners with wood piles will need to fill out a brief registration form to get on the chipping schedule. Wood piles need to be less than 8 feet long, 8 feet wide, and 6 feet tall to be chipped in one trip. Larger amounts of wood must be separated into multiple piles.

Piles must also be free of excessive amounts of dirt and cannot contain any trash, building materials, or wires. Materials other than wood can damage the chipping machine.

Registration is now open, and the program officially starts May 30.

Map of Park City Fire District service area and wood chipping route: