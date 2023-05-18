School district looking for input on how to repurpose Treasure Mountain Junior High

Treasure Mountain was built in 1982, and has long been criticized for its poor design with narrow hallways and overcrowding during class changes.

As part of the expansion projects underway at the school district, ninth graders will eventually move into Park City High School. Ecker Hill will change into a sixth to eighth grade middle school. As part of those transitions, Treasure Mountain Junior High will be decommissioned.

The school district is now beginning to collect public comment about what to do with the space. An online survey was launched this week.

“We’re still in the very beginning of those building projects, we still have two years of building to go," Park City School District Superintendent Jill Gildea said. "So this is not an immediate decision, so I don’t want people to feel hugely pressured. But we’re just trying to start taking that temperature of what do people wish to see.”

Options for renovation include workforce housing or a community preschool. There is also an option to demolish the school to build athletic fields or a field house.

Find the survey here.