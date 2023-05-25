Former Sundance executive first to announce campaign for Park City Council

Wallace moved to Park City shortly after the 2002 Olympics as the CFO of American Skiing Company, which at the time owned what is now Canyons Village.

Throughout her career, she has held executive leadership roles at companies like Citigroup, PetSmart, and Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Wallace lives in Old Town, and sits on the boards of Peace House, People’s Health Clinic, KPCW, the Christian Center, and the Park City Chamber. Starting Thursday, she will step aside from her role at KPCW to avoid any conflicts of interest.

She said managing affordable housing, childcare, and traffic are key as the Park City area continues to grow. Wallace added that part of that is maintaining quality working relationships with Summit and Wasatch counties.

“We really have to have this common goal of where we’re going and what kind of infrastructure it takes to make us all work as we see the growth and development over the next five, 10, 15 years," Wallace said. "We have our own workforce issues in Park City, but they’re just going to be exasperated with the amount of workers that are going to be needed to make sure that this lifestyle that we have stays intact all throughout Summit County, both the urban side and the rural side, and the same thing with Wasatch.”

She also said she wants to help reestablish Park City’s identity in the post-COVID 19 era.

“If you think about the community, it’s changed dramatically over the last two years," she said. "So I think part of our requirement is really stepping back and understanding what our community means, what a community is. And how do we engage people that have come in? And how do we engage people that have been here 20-plus years? It’s a marriage between the two, and we all have to work together.”

Wallace started her career at the Sundance Institute as CFO in 2015, and in 2017 added the responsibilities of managing director of the Sundance Film Festival. She recently left her role at Sundance, and shortly after became executive director of the nonprofit Park City Institute.

Wallace plans to declare her candidacy on June 1 when the election filing period opens. Qualified 84060 residents have through June 7 to file their candidacy with the city recorder’s office at the Marsac Building.

There are three open positions on the city council. Incumbent Ryan Dickey said he plans to run for reelection. Councilmembers Becca Gerber and Max Doilney told KPCW they are still deciding whether or not to run for another four-year term.

Park City election information for candidates can be found here.