Sunrise Rotary, Shot Ski raise $30,000 for local organizations

Every October, the Shot Ski event raises thousands of dollars for the Sunrise Rotary Club. Club member Kim Kerr says the proceeds from the event will be awarded in July and everyone has a chance to receive some funding…

“Individuals are eligible,” Kerr said. “We don't limit it to nonprofits. But we do just like to see in alignment with Rotary principles, which tend to be service related and tend to kind of fall into that nonprofit category. But we don't require that an organization be a 501(c)(3) or anything like that.”

Applications for funding that deal with health and disease prevention, youth services, education, protecting the environment and world peace will all be considered, she said.

A committee will parse through the applications and make recommendations for funding amounts. Successful applicants can expect to receive funding by early July.

“We put together a committee of people,” Kerr said. “I try to find people from all walks of life to be on that committee. And then we basically just go through them and decide how to divvy up the money. We tend to give a little bit to a lot of organizations, whereas, you know, some grant programs will pick just, you know, one or two, to give out that big chunk of money. We tend to kind of spread the love a little bit, and so many organizations will get a little bit of that pool of money.”

Applicants are usually awarded between $250 and $1,000. Applicants can find a link to the grant application here .

And save the date! This year’s Shot Ski will be Saturday, Oct. 21, on Park City’s Main St. The competition between Park City and Breckenridge to have the longest shot ski continues and every year, Park City is able to set the bar a few shots higher than than the Colorado rival.