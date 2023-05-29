© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Park City

Park City High girls and boys lacrosse defeat No. 1 Olympus for state titles

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT
The Park City High School boys lacrosse team gathers with family and friends after securing their second straight state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.
Mike Jaquet
/
The Park City High School boys lacrosse team gathers with family and friends after securing their second straight state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Both the girls and boys lacrosse teams at Park City High School won the state championship last week.

After trailing at halftime, the Park City girls lacrosse team came back to defeat the top-ranked Olympus High Titans 12-to-8 Thursday night at Zions Bank Stadium.

Junior attacker Sophie Neff led the action, with three goals and two assists. Senior Lilly Hunt and freshman Olivia Dalton also both netted three goals in the final match.

The win secured their second state title in three years, and sixth since 2015.

Just a day later, on the same field, the Park City High boys lacrosse team became back-to-back state champs in a game thunderstorms delayed until after 9 p.m.

They also defeated No. 1 ranked Olympus High, scoring 11 goals to the Titans’ 6.

In one stretch in the second half, the Miners scored five straight goals unanswered, helping them serve Olympus just their second loss of the season.

Seniors Riley Mulholland and Chase Beyer both had three goals.

Tags
Park City Park City High School
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta