Park City High girls and boys lacrosse defeat No. 1 Olympus for state titles

After trailing at halftime, the Park City girls lacrosse team came back to defeat the top-ranked Olympus High Titans 12-to-8 Thursday night at Zions Bank Stadium.

Junior attacker Sophie Neff led the action, with three goals and two assists. Senior Lilly Hunt and freshman Olivia Dalton also both netted three goals in the final match.

The win secured their second state title in three years, and sixth since 2015.

Just a day later, on the same field, the Park City High boys lacrosse team became back-to-back state champs in a game thunderstorms delayed until after 9 p.m.

They also defeated No. 1 ranked Olympus High, scoring 11 goals to the Titans’ 6.

In one stretch in the second half, the Miners scored five straight goals unanswered, helping them serve Olympus just their second loss of the season.

Seniors Riley Mulholland and Chase Beyer both had three goals.