Guardsman Pass to open Thursday

The road that connects Park City to Midway and Big Cottonwood Canyon will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

UDOT crews began clearing snow from the road Monday.

Wolf Creek Pass on state Route 35, which connects Francis to Hanna in Duchesne County, opened last week.

Mirror Lake Highway, which runs through the Uintas from Kamas to Wyoming, is still closed and an opening date has not been set.