© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Guardsman Pass to open Thursday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT
Driving to Big Cottonwood Canyon just got a lot quicker.
Utah Department of Transportation
Driving to Big Cottonwood Canyon just got a lot quicker.

The Utah Department of Transportation said it plans to open Guardsman Pass Thursday.

The road that connects Park City to Midway and Big Cottonwood Canyon will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

UDOT crews began clearing snow from the road Monday.

Wolf Creek Pass on state Route 35, which connects Francis to Hanna in Duchesne County, opened last week.

Mirror Lake Highway, which runs through the Uintas from Kamas to Wyoming, is still closed and an opening date has not been set.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta