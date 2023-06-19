Man killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 224 near Park City

A black Nissan Armada was traveling northbound on state Route 224 shortly after midnight Sunday, June 18, when it ran off the road and struck a pole, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Canyons Resort Drive, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 29-year-old male driver was the only one in the vehicle, and had to be extricated. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported from the scene.

Police were attempting to locate the vehicle earlier, after reports it was driving at excessive speeds on Park City’s Main Street.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Cameron Roden said the speed of the SUV at the time of the crash had not yet been confirmed. Roden said alcohol is seen a potential contributor, however that hasn't been confirmed, as an investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the driver has not been released.