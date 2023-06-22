Air Force fuels up for celebratory flyover Tuesday

The 151st Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to flyover Strawberry Reservoir at 12:02 p.m., followed by Heber City at 12:07 p.m., and Park City at 12:09 p.m. That’ll be after it makes its way over the Utah State Capitol and down to St. George.

Aerial refueling is the process of transferring aviation fuel from one aircraft to another while both are in flight.

The first-ever aerial refueling was accomplished on June 27, 1923, between two U.S. Army DH-4B biplanes.

A century later, it remains a critical capability for the Department of Defense.

“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Air Mobility Command Gen. Mike Minihan. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision.”

Flyover schedule for Tuesday, June 27:

9:40 a.m. - Utah State University

9:50 a.m. - Lagoon

9:56 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. - Utah State Capitol Building

10:03 a.m. - Brigham Young University

10:03 a.m. - Utah Valley University

10:55 a.m. - Cedar City Airport

11:04 a.m. - Utah Tech

11:43 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. - I-70/I-89 corridor

12:02 p.m. - Strawberry Reservoir

12:07 p.m. - Heber City

12:09 p.m. - Park City