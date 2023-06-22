Air Force fuels up for celebratory flyover Tuesday
To celebrate a century of air refueling, the U.S. Air Force and Utah Air National Guard are inviting the public to observe flyovers Tuesday, June 27.
The 151st Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to flyover Strawberry Reservoir at 12:02 p.m., followed by Heber City at 12:07 p.m., and Park City at 12:09 p.m. That’ll be after it makes its way over the Utah State Capitol and down to St. George.
Aerial refueling is the process of transferring aviation fuel from one aircraft to another while both are in flight.
The first-ever aerial refueling was accomplished on June 27, 1923, between two U.S. Army DH-4B biplanes.
A century later, it remains a critical capability for the Department of Defense.
“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Air Mobility Command Gen. Mike Minihan. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision.”
Flyover schedule for Tuesday, June 27:
9:40 a.m. - Utah State University
9:50 a.m. - Lagoon
9:56 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. - Utah State Capitol Building
10:03 a.m. - Brigham Young University
10:03 a.m. - Utah Valley University
10:55 a.m. - Cedar City Airport
11:04 a.m. - Utah Tech
11:43 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. - I-70/I-89 corridor
12:02 p.m. - Strawberry Reservoir
12:07 p.m. - Heber City
12:09 p.m. - Park City