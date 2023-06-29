© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Park City Mountain bike haul begins

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM MDT
Mountain bike season is nearing.
Mountain bike season is here.

Park City Mountain’s Crescent Express and the Red Pine Gondola begin running Friday, on top of Payday and Town Lift, which are already running.

Crescent will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and in Canyons, Red Pine will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be the public’s first look at Red Pine’s new gondola cabins. Crescent and Red Pine are the Park City Mountain lifts with bike haul.

Town Lift, Payday and the Park City Adventure Park, which has the alpine slide, have been open since June 16.

Friday, June 30, also marks the beginning of the five-day Forum Fest at Canyons Village. Canyons will offer disc golf this year too.

For a full breakdown of Park City Mountain’s summer activities, click here.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
