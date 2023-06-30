Micro transit officially returns to Park City

Park City will have micro transit again starting July 2.

Micro transit operates like a free ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft. The city council recently approved a new contract for micro transit until April 2024.

Riders can only use the service within Park City limits - meaning riders can’t take micro transit to or from unincorporated Summit County — which includes Kimball Junction, Canyons Village, and Jeremy Ranch.

That’s because of the fixed route bus service that already connects the two areas, such as the 10 White Express and High Valley’s 101 .

Micro transit runs daily from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. People can download the High Valley Transit app on iPhone and Android to use the service.

Park City partners with Summit County’s transportation arm High Valley Transit on the service. High Valley Executive Director Caroline Rodriquez said it’s not a guaranteed door-to-door service, unlike what some riders may have experienced before.

“We may need to adjust, for example, the walk tolerance,” Rodriquez said.

“So within Park City where it’s more dense than sort of out in the unincorporated county, we might ask people to walk a little bit longer on both ends of their trips. To make sure that they’re not getting an origin to destination taxi ride, and that they really are on the most appropriate mode for their trip.”

She said when people put in their destination on the High Valley app, their entire trip will be planned for them, bus routes included.

The city council has indicated it may establish a permanent micro transit service in the future, but they want to evaluate ridership data before making any decisions.