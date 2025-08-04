Prospector Park meeting to focus on future of state Route 248

Park City Municipal is hosting an open house at Prospector Park Aug. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to talk about its ongoing study for the future of state Route 248, Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive.

Park City Municipal A map of the study area.

City officials are considering several alternatives including dedicated bus lanes, light rail and automated guideway transit, similar to a monorail. The city is also exploring a transit alignment along the Rail Trail.

State Route 248 is one of the two major roads in and out of Park City managed by the Utah Department of Transportation.

On an average winter day in 2023, nearly 20,000 vehicles drove on state Route 248, according to a city staff report. That marks an 11% increase in traffic since 2015.

A conditions report published last year shows trips that include state Route 248 are projected to increase by 43% in 2050 due to anticipated growth in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Delays on the state roadway can be particularly acute during ski season — primarily in December, January, and February — when travel between Quinn’s Junction and Old Town can stretch to over 30 minutes.

At Prospector Park Tuesday, residents can learn about the proposed transit improvements and meet Park City Councilmembers and city staff working on the study.

The city said it is a casual, drop-in style event with no formal presentation.

Parkites unable to attend can learn more about the project online and send feedback via email to info@re-create248study.com.

The Park City Council is scheduled to discuss the state Route 248 study at its meeting August 14.

Park City Municipal A timeline of the state Route 248 study.

