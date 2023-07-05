Park City may ban open flames

Park City’s Fire Marshal says all the vegetation from above-average precipitation and cooler-than-normal temperatures earlier this year have created a hazardous fire situation, especially now that the weather is getting hotter and drier.

As a result, Fire Marshal Cherie Wellmon recommends open flames be prohibited within city limits effective August first.

City council will consider the ban at its meeting Thursday, July 13.

The recommendation was made with input from the Park City Fire District, the police chief, the city’s emergency manager, and community engagement manager.

Requests for an exception can be applied for through the city building department by requesting a fire operational permit, which will be evaluated given the environmental conditions at the time of the application.

The suggested ban would be in effect until October 31 this year.

There have been 219 wildfires in Utah so far this year, with 1500 acres burned. 107 of those have been caused by humans. That’s way less than the 383 fires Utah saw by this time last year.

KPCW will provide updates on this story as they become available.

