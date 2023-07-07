© 2023 KPCW

Canyons Village parking will remain free next winter

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT
The Canyons Village Cabriolet lot will remain the only place to park for free at Park City Mountain next winter.
Parker Malatesta
/
The Canyons Village Cabriolet lot will remain the only place to park for free at Park City Mountain next winter.

Park City Mountain said the parking experience at the resort will remain largely the same for the upcoming winter season.

The Canyons Village Cabriolet parking lot will remain free and reservations will not be required for the 2023/24 winter.

$25 paid parking reservations will still be required in the Mountain Village base area from Dec. 15 through April 7.

After 1 p.m., all parking at Mountain Village will be free, no reservations needed.

Early and late-season parking is free, but reservations are still required.

Vehicles with four or more people will still be able to reserve a spot for free.

The resort said over 60% of Mountain Village reservations this past season qualified for free parking thanks to carpooling incentives.

More information about parking at Park City Mountain can be found here.

Park City Park City MountainCanyons Village
Parker Malatesta
