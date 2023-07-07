Canyons Village parking will remain free next winter

The Canyons Village Cabriolet parking lot will remain free and reservations will not be required for the 2023/24 winter.

$25 paid parking reservations will still be required in the Mountain Village base area from Dec. 15 through April 7.

After 1 p.m., all parking at Mountain Village will be free, no reservations needed.

Early and late-season parking is free, but reservations are still required.

Vehicles with four or more people will still be able to reserve a spot for free.

The resort said over 60% of Mountain Village reservations this past season qualified for free parking thanks to carpooling incentives.

More information about parking at Park City Mountain can be found here.