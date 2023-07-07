Death Diving and high diving athletes compete in Park City this weekend

Døds diving is one of three competition disciplines happening at Utah Olympic Park Saturday and Sunday.

The Norwegian word for death, the first Døds diving competition was in Oslo in 2008, according to the Døds Federation. People belly flopping from high places has since become a viral sensation — usually with a “don’t try this at home” disclaimer.

The Døds Federation says judges score a diver’s speed and power in the run-up; then style, creativity and control during flight; and finally, the timing and composure of a final stretch as their bodies smack the water.

This weekend will be the first national championship event of its kind in the U.S., according to the Døds Federation, and it’s free to watch.

Saturday, events are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Then Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., it’s the Skyfall Tour, featuring freestyle and technical high-divers who flip and spin from heights of up to 88 feet.

The sport dates back to cliff diving about 250 years ago. According to legend, it was a tradition under Maui’s King Kahekili to force soldiers to jump feet-first off of cliffs into water, the Døds Federation said.