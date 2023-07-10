© 2023 KPCW

Guardsman Pass, Big Cottonwood drivers can expect delays

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT
Parker Malatesta
/
One-way traffic on Marsac Avenue near City Hall.

The Utah Department of Transportation began a paving project Monday on Marsac Avenue from the Deer Valley Drive roundabout to the Wasatch County line near Bonanza Flat.

Drivers can expect delays, as flaggers will be in place for one-way alternating traffic. The objective of the project is to preserve the life of the road. Additional work includes adding rumble strips with the brake check area, and rebuilding the Hillside Avenue pedestrian ramps to be ADA compliant.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday, from sunrise to sunset. Construction is projected to end in September 2023.

Farther down in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Rocky Mountain Power is replacing segments of overhead power lines, forcing one-way traffic on two segments of state Route 190.

Drivers and bikers should anticipate up to 15-minute delays between mileposts 11 and 12 near Cardiff Fork and the Spruces camping area, just east of Solitude.

Rocky Mountain Power said the Big Cottonwood Canyon construction will be minimal on nights and weekends.
Construction is also ongoing between the Ledgemere picnic area and the Stairs Gulch trailhead, closer to the mouth of the canyon in Salt Lake City.

Rocky Mountain Power said most of the work will be done during the weekdays in the sunlight. The project is expected to wrap up at the end of October 2023.

