Park City Police search for truck driver who hit e-biker on Swede Alley

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT
Police and
Parker Malatesta
/
Police and EMS assessed the hit biker Monday morning at the Old Town Transit Center.

Park City Police want to find a truck driver who hit a man on an e-bike Monday morning.

Park City Police said an unidentified white truck on Deer Valley Drive cut off a city bus from the left lane to turn onto Swede Alley in Old Town just after 10 a.m. Monday.

While turning onto Swede Alley, the truck hit a man on an e-bike near the intersection of Heber Avenue, sending him to the ground.

Other than some bruises, officers said the man and his bike were OK. A city bus driver said the truck left the scene and drove up Swede Alley.

Park City police continue to search for the truck driver.

