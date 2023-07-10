Park City Police search for truck driver who hit e-biker on Swede Alley

Park City Police said an unidentified white truck on Deer Valley Drive cut off a city bus from the left lane to turn onto Swede Alley in Old Town just after 10 a.m. Monday.

While turning onto Swede Alley, the truck hit a man on an e-bike near the intersection of Heber Avenue, sending him to the ground.

Other than some bruises, officers said the man and his bike were OK. A city bus driver said the truck left the scene and drove up Swede Alley.

Park City police continue to search for the truck driver.