Homestake housing project, open flame ban could be finalized Thursday

The city council has the option to approve a lease with developer J Fisher, the final step before construction can begin on a 123-unit apartment complex on the Homestake parking lot .

Almost 100 units are designated as affordable housing, with the remainder at market prices.

Under the proposed agreement , the city would lease the parking lot, which it owns, for $1 per year, allowing the developer to build on it.

At roughly $85,000 per affordable housing unit, Park City Manager Matt Dias says it's a good deal for the city.

“I want to recall several years ago, we were in here talking about the cost per unit if the city was the sole developer of units, and we were north of $300,000, almost tipping $400,000,” Dias said. “So the ability to shed a lot of the financial risk, delivering units at a lower cost per taxpayer, we believe the value is there. And that is what council is considering.”

The meeting will start with a work session on parking around Thaynes Canyon Drive. The municipal golf course, which hosts cross country ski trails in the winter, is located along the road, in addition to Hotel Park City.

Growth in recreational activities, and more people living in condos full-time at the hotel, has contributed to a lack of parking supply in the area.

The council will hold an initial discussion Thursday, and consider options like building a new underground garage in partnership with the hotel.

Later in the meeting, the council could approve a resolution that would ban open flames and fireworks starting Aug. 1.

The ban would not apply to enclosed grills or fire pits permitted by the city’s building department, and would expire Oct. 31.

The move comes at the recommendation of the city’s fire marshal, who said fire danger will increase throughout July and August. That’s largely due to the above-average precipitation and cooler temperatures this year that is leading to more fine fuels, like tall grasses, leaves, and branches.

Additionally, weather data forecasts predict rising summer temperatures and below-average monsoonal rains for the remainder of summer.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to open to the public at 4:15 p.m., following a closed session.

The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.