© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Homestake housing project, open flame ban could be finalized Thursday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT
A rendering of the Homestake housing project, which will include 99 affordable housing units.
J Fisher Companies
A rendering of the Homestake housing project, which is proposed to built on a parking lot near the Kimball Art Center and Boneyard Saloon.

The Park City Council could approve a major housing project and a ban on open flames at its meeting Thursday.

The city council has the option to approve a lease with developer J Fisher, the final step before construction can begin on a 123-unit apartment complex on the Homestake parking lot.

Almost 100 units are designated as affordable housing, with the remainder at market prices.

Under the proposed agreement, the city would lease the parking lot, which it owns, for $1 per year, allowing the developer to build on it.

At roughly $85,000 per affordable housing unit, Park City Manager Matt Dias says it's a good deal for the city.

“I want to recall several years ago, we were in here talking about the cost per unit if the city was the sole developer of units, and we were north of $300,000, almost tipping $400,000,” Dias said. “So the ability to shed a lot of the financial risk, delivering units at a lower cost per taxpayer, we believe the value is there. And that is what council is considering.”

The meeting will start with a work session on parking around Thaynes Canyon Drive. The municipal golf course, which hosts cross country ski trails in the winter, is located along the road, in addition to Hotel Park City.

Growth in recreational activities, and more people living in condos full-time at the hotel, has contributed to a lack of parking supply in the area.

The council will hold an initial discussion Thursday, and consider options like building a new underground garage in partnership with the hotel.

Later in the meeting, the council could approve a resolution that would ban open flames and fireworks starting Aug. 1.

The ban would not apply to enclosed grills or fire pits permitted by the city’s building department, and would expire Oct. 31.

The move comes at the recommendation of the city’s fire marshal, who said fire danger will increase throughout July and August. That’s largely due to the above-average precipitation and cooler temperatures this year that is leading to more fine fuels, like tall grasses, leaves, and branches.

Additionally, weather data forecasts predict rising summer temperatures and below-average monsoonal rains for the remainder of summer.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to open to the public at 4:15 p.m., following a closed session.

The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

Tags
Park City Park City Council
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta