Ron DeSantis returns to Park City as campaign looks to reset

Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spent the weekend in Deer Valley, as his campaign looks to make changes amid lagging poll numbers.

The DeSantis campaign made an $87,000 reservation at the Stein Eriksen Lodge for a retreat, according to Federal Election Commission records.

At the luxury hotel in Silver Lake, campaign manager Generra Peck told top donors they plan to spend less money and run a leaner operation, according to Politico and The New York Times.

The DeSantis campaign raised more than $20 million in less than six weeks, but has already spent nearly 40% of that haul.

The campaign recently laid off a number of staffers.

Peck said other changes will include more interviews with mainstream news organizations, as they look to portray DeSantis as an “insurgent” outsider.

The governor, who has instituted a new Black history curriculum in his home state, was in Park City last summer when he spoke at an event at the St. Regis hosted by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.