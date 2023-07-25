© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City changing Round Valley trailhead names to divert traffic

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
Round Valley.
Parker Malatesta
Round Valley.

Park City is changing the names of two Round Valley trailheads to help keep traffic out of the Park Meadows neighborhood.

Soon, Round Valley Way Trailhead will be known as “Sunny Slopes,” and the Quinn’s Junction Trailhead will be relabeled “Round Valley Quinn’s.”

That’s because the city wants people to use the trailhead in Quinn’s Junction, according to Trails and Open Space Project Manager Logan Jones.

He said right now when people Google “Round Valley,” in most cases they’re directed to the trailhead deep in Park Meadows.

Jones said they want to keep trail traffic out of neighborhoods, but also the Quinn’s Junction parking lot has more space and restrooms.

They plan to install the new trailhead signs sometime this week. After that, the city plans to work with apps like Google Maps and AllTrails to ensure the changes are reflected online.

The Round Valley Way Trailhead will soon be named "Sunny Slopes," in an effort to push more trail users to Quinn's Junction.
The Round Valley Way Trailhead will soon be named "Sunny Slopes," in an effort to push more trail users to Quinn's Junction.

Tags
Park City Round Valley
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta