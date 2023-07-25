Park City changing Round Valley trailhead names to divert traffic

Soon, Round Valley Way Trailhead will be known as “Sunny Slopes,” and the Quinn’s Junction Trailhead will be relabeled “Round Valley Quinn’s.”

That’s because the city wants people to use the trailhead in Quinn’s Junction, according to Trails and Open Space Project Manager Logan Jones.

He said right now when people Google “Round Valley,” in most cases they’re directed to the trailhead deep in Park Meadows.

Jones said they want to keep trail traffic out of neighborhoods, but also the Quinn’s Junction parking lot has more space and restrooms.

They plan to install the new trailhead signs sometime this week. After that, the city plans to work with apps like Google Maps and AllTrails to ensure the changes are reflected online.