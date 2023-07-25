Sundance screenings return to Utah this week

Films will be shown inside and outside at locations throughout Salt Lake City, Park City, and Oakley beginning Wednesday.

The Netflix documentary “The Deepest Breath” will be shown outside at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Wednesday at 9 p.m.

That’ll be followed by a showing of “The Pod Generation” Thursday at 9 p.m. in City Park in Park City.

On Friday night, the documentary “Kokomo City” will be played at Salt Lake’s Broadway Centre Cinemas. The horror flick “birth/rebirth” will be shown at the theater later that night, beginning at 11:30 p.m.

The drama “Polite Society” will screen in City Park Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon the Megaplex Luxury Theatres at The Gateway will play the abortion documentary “Plan C.”

Additionally, there will be two showings Saturday at the Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City. Grand jury prize winning documentary “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” will play there at 5 p.m., followed by the drama “Fremont.”

Also on Saturday night, the documentary “Food and Country” will be shown outside at Three Springs Land and Livestock in Oakley with a free farm tour immediately before at 7 p.m.

On top of film screenings, Friday the Sundance Institute will host a free event at The Gateway offering a close-up look at the film-pitching process.

Sundance is asking attendees to RSVP for films and events online. A link to register and a full schedule of all screenings can be found here.