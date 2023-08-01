Hiker encounters mountain lion on Park City trail

A hiker spotted a mountain lion on the Quarry Mountain trail Sunday, July 30, around 8:30 p.m.

Officers did not find the animal and have not confirmed any new sightings.

Mountain lions have been known to frequent the area, and officers want to remind locals how to stay safe .

Never run from a mountain lion, maintain eye contact and make yourself look as large as possible.

If you know a mountain lion is in the area, travel in groups and make noise to avoid startling the animal.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said mountain lion attacks are rare in the U.S. If you are attacked, fight back and protect your head and neck.

Authorities ask residents to report mountain lion sightings if the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or appears frequently in the area.