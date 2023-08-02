Kimball Arts Festival to restrict traffic in Old Town Park City

Main Street, Swede Alley, and Heber Avenue will close Friday at 3 a.m. and will not reopen for cars until Sunday at midnight.

The Bob Wells and Brew Pub parking lots closed Wednesday, and will be used for operations throughout the duration of the festival.

Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen recommends anyone attending the festival park outside of Old Town and take free public transit.

Free parking with transit access is available at several locations, including Park City Mountain, the Park City School District campus along Kearns Boulevard, and the Richardson Flat park and ride.

Diersen said the city will be running buses more frequently during the festival.

“Our transit department has worked really closely with us and they are offering 10-minute frequency through Richardson Flat and the school during the hours of the event,” Diersen said. “If people are specifically curious on the routing, we really would encourage them to go to parkcitytransit.org to plan their trips.”

Parking will also be available at Snow Park lots 5 and 6 at Deer Valley Resort. However, those will only be available Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. due to evening concerts.

For cyclists, the Kimball Arts Festival will have a bike valet set up on Seventh Street.

The hourly parking rate at the China Bridge garage in Old Town will be increased to $8 starting at 10 a.m., with a maximum of $35.

Standard rates will return each night after 9 p.m.

People can text “PCEVENTS” to 888-777 to get real-time Park City emergency and transportation information.