Surprise guest makes Park City alpine slide a wild ride

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published August 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM MDT
Sage Butt
/
TikTok
Sage Butt was riding Park City's alpine slide earlier this week when she ran into an unexpected guest.

A Midway, Utah, local got quite the surprise while riding Park City's alpine slide this week.

Sage Butt immediately says, "Yes, my last name is really Butt," when introducing herself online.

She was riding the alpine slide earlier this week when she ran into an unexpected guest.

What appears to be a badger got to the slide first and was on its way down when she rolled along.

It's not clear who was more startled, the rider or the creature.

After quite the fright, both Butt and badger escaped unharmed.

@sage.butt So this happened at park city yesterday #parkcity #parkcityutah #alpineslide #funny #animalsoftiktok #funnyanimals #utah ♬ original sound - Sage butt

Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
