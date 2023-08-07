Nuzzles & Co. annual fundraiser to feature auction, puppy snuggles

When you’re a local no-kill shelter that finds homes for animals in need, your annual fundraiser has extra perks, according to Nuzzles & Co. Director of Operations Arin Meade.

“Yeah, it's so much fun," said Meade. "People will come at 6 p.m., we get you signed up so that you can participate in our silent and live auctions, and we will, of course, have a puppy snuggle lounge.”

Saturday’s gala starts at 6 p.m. at the Pendry Park City. Individual tickets are almost sold out; a couple of 10-person tables are still available.

“The live auction is so much fun and it's going to start out this year with people bidding on naming a litter of puppies and it's their feature debut," said Meade. "They're about 7 weeks old, they came in with their mom as 4-day-old puppies, so they're ready to be adopted.”

Meade said the goal is to raise $200,000 along with finding forever homes for about 1,500 animals this year. Since being founded in 1990, Nuzzles has found homes for more than 25,000 pets.

The silent auction is another way to show support without attending the gala. There will be sports memorabilia, restaurant gift certificates, jewelry and an e-bike up for grabs at nuzzlesandco.org.

Nuzzles has more than 100 animals in its care at the Rescue Ranch and about 50 in foster homes. The 16,000-square-foot facility includes a full veterinary suite, a community cat room (complete with an outdoor catio) and large outdoor runs for puppy playtime.

“We love volunteers to come and help walk dogs, socialize with cats and help us clean," said Meade. "There's always yard work to be done at the ranch, especially with all the rain. So we have a beautiful mile loop trail up there. And people can come in and go on hikes, take our dogs for a hike, and that sort of thing.”

Nuzzles also has an adoption center at the Outlets at Park City.

“Come and visit us anytime at our adoption center," said Meade. "It's a beautiful spot and you can get some snuggles in if you want. That's what we're all about snuggling and really trying to make it a place where love wins.”

Whether you're looking to volunteer, adopt a four-legged family member or attend its annual fundraiser, at Nuzzles & Co. there's plenty of love to go around.