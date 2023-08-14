Eastern block of Heber Avenue closed after Old Town pipe bursts
A water main on Heber Avenue in Old Town broke Monday afternoon.
One block of Heber Avenue is closed Monday afternoon after a pipe broke, flooding the street with water and soil.
The block between Main St. and Swede Alley is expected to remain closed until at least Tuesday, according to city spokesperson Clayton Scrivner.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m., and the water was off within 30 minutes.
Scrivner said no other property appeared damaged other than the road itself.