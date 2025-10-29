Park City candidates share final spending update before election

With less than a week until Election Day, the two candidates for Park City’s next mayor have each raised over $45,000 for their campaigns.

Councilmember Ryan Dickey has raised over $50,000 in his run for mayor and has spent most of it.

Jack Rubin is close behind Dickey in fundraising, with about $46,000 in contributions. However, he has spent less than half of that money so far – a little over $17,000.

Jeremy Rubell, Tana Toly and Diego Zegarra are in the race for two seats on the Park City Council. Zegarra, a political newcomer, is far outspending each of the council incumbents seeking second terms. He’s fundraised about $41,000 and spent nearly $35,000.

Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has spent a little over $19,000 on his run for reelection.

And Councilmember Tany Toly is running the least expensive campaign in Park City, with about $11,000 in campaign expenses so far.

Former council candidate John Kenworthy withdrew from the race in September. His name is still on the ballot, but votes for him will not be counted.

For details about all the candidates’ financial disclosures, see below.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Ryan Dickey

Contributions: $50,671.19

Expenditures: $46,507.68

Remaining balance: $4,163.51

Jack Rubin

Contributions: $46,075

Expenditures: $17,192.60

Remaining balance: $28,882.40

Jeremy Rubell

Contributions: $19,871

Expenditures: $19,377.84

Remaining balance: $493.16

Tana Toly

Contributions: $11,280

Expenditures: $11,024.58

Remaining balance: $255.42

Diego Zegarra

Contributions: $41,098.05

Expenditures: $34,654.70

Remaining balance: $6,443.35