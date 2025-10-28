Park City leaders say its last call for public feedback on Bonanza Park site plan

Park City councilmembers appeared surprised at the lack of public comments at their Oct. 23 meeting with the future developer of Bonanza Park.

Mayor Nann Worel said now is the time for residents to weigh in on the site plan for the 5-acre project.

“I've been dismayed when some people have mentioned to me they're going to wait until after the election to weigh in on Bonanza Park,” Worel said. “That's too late, my friends. This is when we're talking about it. This council is giving direction to the developer here. They need to move forward.”

Bonanza Park’s site plan refers to the heights of various buildings, where they’re located on the 5-acre lot at Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive and what the buildings are generally used for. The land is currently home to a now-closed Maverik gas station and a parking lot.

The Park City Council said it will talk about the site plan once more — on Nov. 6 — before taking a vote.

Brinshore Development will then file an application with the planning department. The project will eventually come back before the council, and there will be more opportunities for public input. But the layout may be locked in.

The only public comment Oct. 23 came from Parkite Deborah Rentfrow who said she attended a Brinshore open house earlier in the week.

“I want to applaud them, because at the very beginning of this they said they weren't trying to drive a certain response,” she said. “They were really trying to be open ended and let people really weigh in and tell what their opinions were.”

She offered miscellaneous feedback, such as minding the overhead clearance in the project’s underground parking garage.

Members of the city council also offered generally positive feedback on the current draft plan after numerous discussions with Brinshore this fall.

The council remains split on features like a splash pad. If that has to go, the mayor said it should be replaced with another gathering place.

“We complain that we're losing our families,” Worel said. “Let's put our money where our mouth is, and do something there that matters to families.”

“Let's house the families,” Councilmember Ed Parigian responded, reiterating his belief that the project is a missed opportunity, housing-wise.

Brinshore says the draft footprint can fit between 106 and 112 housing units. Around 85 would be reserved for people making from 40% to 80% of the Summit County median income — Parigian wanted more.

“We get complaints about putting housing all over the place. If there's any place that it belongs — I’m going to keep saying this — this is the place,” he said. He cited a survey that says 55% of respondents would accept four-story buildings on the site.

Parigian predicted his colleagues will outvote him on the housing issue.

The rest of the council had questions on a performing arts space in the center of the property’s park area. They want to see comparisons to other theaters at their next meeting.

Park City bought the land in 2017. It was envisioned as an arts and culture district, and the future home of Kimball Arts Center before the nonprofit announced a move to Kimball Junction.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.