Park City ranked fourth among Utah high schools

Park City High School ranks fourth in Utah in the U.S. News and World Report high school rankings published Tuesday. Park City was slated at No. 21 in the state last year.

Park City comes in third on the college readiness index, which measures the proportions of 12th graders who passed at least one AP exam. It also ranks second in the number of seniors passing multiple AP exams.

Park City is the second-highest ranked public high school, behind Skyline High School in Salt Lake City.

Two charter schools, the Beehive Science and Technology Academy (BSTA) and the Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy, topped the list.

Wasatch High School in Heber comes in at No. 36 in the state. North Summit High School in Coalville is No. 48, followed by South Summit High School in Kamas at No. 64.

The U.S. News and World Report has recently faced allegations of inaccuracy in higher education rankings .

Top medical schools including Harvard, Columbia, and Stanford have said they will no longer provide data to the publication, citing a flawed process. Over a dozen law schools including Yale and Georgetown have also pulled out of the rankings.