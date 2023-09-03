Park City Transit honored for employee housing program

Park City Transit was honored for its employee housing program, which launched in 2013.

“I appreciate Park City Transit’s past leaders for having the vision and creativity to get ahead of our employee housing crisis,” said Transit Manager Kim Fjeldsted. “As an agency providing fare-free transit in a resort town, affordable housing is essential to recruiting seasonal and full-time employees.”

The program houses 36 transit employees in affordable units in the Park City area.

“Park City Transit continues to deliver for our employees and the community,” said Mayor Nann Worel. “As a leader in the field, our team has paved the way for other entities to explore innovative ways of supporting their employees and enhancing their quality of life.”

Park City Transit has been operating for nearly 50 years. In a press release, the city credited city leaders and support from the Federal Transit Administration for the affordable workforce housing program.

Last year’s winner of the innovation award was the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) based in Philadelphia. They were honored for a social service program that coordinated efforts between the transit system, municipal police, and other organizations to address homelessness.