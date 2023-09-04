Heber Avenue construction begins Tuesday

The project to replace old water pipes will impact Heber Avenue between Main Street and Swede Alley.

Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd said traffic on that portion of Heber Avenue will be affected.

“We are asking for it to be down during the day, and then it will be fully open at night,” Lloyd said. “At worst case, it’ll be one lane during the day.”

Lloyd said they prioritized the project after a water main broke on Heber Avenue last month .

“The pipes in Heber Avenue that we’re replacing were installed in 1975,” he said. “We had planned to replace these pipes. We actually had it designed and were looking at a timeline of when we were going to do the project when this recent break happened. So we’ve pushed up that timeline to get that replaced as quick as we can to stop any further disruptions of service.”

Lloyd said the project could take up to six weeks. However, he said crews hope to have a bulk of the work done within a month.