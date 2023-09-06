© 2023 KPCW

City Park field to get new lights for better playing experience

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT
Park City is replacing the lights at City Park field this week.

The same lights in place at the Quinn’s Junction sports complex will be installed at the City Park field. Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said they are designed to International Dark Sky standards.

“The lights were originally put in in the ‘80s, and they’re on old wooden poles and the technology has improved so much that we can upgrade those lights to make it a better playing experience, as well as have less of an impact on the night skies,” Fisher said.

The city is asking people to avoid the field during construction. Fisher said anything that’s a risk to the public will be fenced off.

“We know it’s well used by neighbors," he said. "If they can stay off, that would be great. Certainly during the day, when construction is going on, it’s fenced off. But if there’s no construction going on, they should be alright, as long as they’re not around where the poles are going in.”

The project is expected to be completed by late October.

