Slow winter windup leaves Utah’s snowpack near record low

Skiers, riders and other snow enthusiasts are disappointed with Utah’s lack of snow this winter. Terrain at ski resorts is limited and much of the precipitation this winter has been rain, not snow.

Utah Snow Survey hydrologist Spencer Donovan said snowpack across the state is about 50% of normal. In other words, much of the state is at or near a record low for snow.

But from a precipitation perspective, Donovan said it’s a different story.

“We're actually doing really well, but as we're all painfully aware, that's been rain, instead of snow moving into the winter season,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Jan. 2 . “Even now, when it should have been snowing, it's been raining a lot.”

Utah had the wettest October on record in 2025 and Donovan said the extra rain has put much of the state at or above normal precipitation levels.

This is a big positive for Utah as the ground soil is more moist than it usually is this time of year. When spring comes around, moist soil will facilitate a more efficient runoff, allowing more water to end up in streams and reservoirs.

Donovan also said more snow could be on the way.

“It's important not to get too hung up on where it is now, because, in fact, January through April is kind of where we acquire the bulk of our snow pack,” he said. “So at this point in the year, you know, just two or three storms could really put us back on track.”