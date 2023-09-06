Park City buses to get a new look

Park City Transit Manager Kim Fjeldsted said they’re still finalizing the new design, but they hope to have the new look ready by the end of November.

“We’ve got the seven new electric Gilligs that came in, and we’re going to start training on those with our operators,” Fjeldsted said. “Probably next week, you’ll see a bunch of blank white buses out there - that’s the Gillig. And then when they roll out for service they should have the new wrap.”

The new electric buses will run on a more advanced charging system than that of the 10 White Express at the Old Town Transit Center.

“So what we’re putting in is more like a pantograph-type charger like you would see on a light rail train, where it’ll make contact with wire and charge the bus, you don’t actually have to dock it,” Fjeldsted said. “So it should be a lot simpler and give us more flexibility going down the road.”

Fjeldsted said the new bus wraps will make it easier to see out windows than the existing design.

“We’ve tried to keep the windows open. I think there’s a little covering of the windows, but not like what we’ve had," she said. "Because we heard the comments that people can’t see out. And they also tend to break down on the windows faster than the body. So that was definitely a huge part of our goal was not to obstruct the vision of people that are riding and also, of course, the driver.”

She said the transit department collaborated with the Park City Chamber to come with the new design.