2024 Sundance Film Festival releases ticket details and dates

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will feature over 90 full-length films and more than 60 shorts, according to the festival’s website. The hybrid event will feature in-person films that run from Jan. 18-28 and online screenings showing from Jan. 25-28.

In a press release Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Sundance Institute said festival-goers have the chance to experience premieres, talks and events that celebrate independent storytelling in locations around Park City and Salt Lake City. Venues will also show repeat screenings so you can catch as many films as possible.

Park City locations include the Egyptian Theater, Library Center Theater, Ray Theater, the Eccles Theater, Prospector Square Theater, Holiday Village Cinemas, and Redstone Cinemas.

Salt Lake venues include Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, and Megaplex Theaters at The Gateway.

In an announcement from Festival Director Eugene Hernandez last month, three familiar venues were cut from the 2024 Festival including the Park Avenue Theater at the Yarrow and the Grand Theater at Salt Lake Community College. The screening room at Sundance Mountain Resort will still show films, but they will be invitation-only screenings.

Ticket packages will go on sale starting Oct. 18, and you can buy individual film tickets starting Jan. 11.